No Fuel Stop Required For 48th Annual $25,000 To Win Freedom 76 at Grandview Speedway

With 95% of the competitors using racing gasoline and that allows them to run all 76 laps of the Freedom 76 without adding fuel, track management has decided to do away with the mid-race fuel stop that has irritated racers and fans for years. The $25,000 to win, 48th annual edition of the classic, is set for Saturday, September 15 with a rain date of September 22nd.



“Last year we were down to only 3 alcohol cars that made the feature. They need the fuel stop. So this year we will allow those running alcohol that make the main event to go pit side in pit lane. There they will be able to add 10 gallons of fuel and return to the track, regaining their running position. They can make the stop at any time during any racing caution they choose,” said track official Ed Scott. “We had quite a few racers complain about tires cooling off and sealing over during the mandatory stops in the past. That created problems for some. The cars making the pit side stop will be able to do nothing but add fuel; no drinks, no tear offs, no nothing and they will have just two yellow laps to get it done. And for safety there will be a fireman right there as the stop happens.”



The decision to do away with the mandatory fuel stop will make for an even more exciting race than in the past.



Modifieds will be allowed to take practice laps as part of the Friday night Freedom 38 doubleheader that will feature Sportsman and Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series 305 Sprint racing. There is no rain date for the Friday show.



Racers planning to take part in the richest event in area dirt track racing can find all the rules and other information at www.grandviewspeedway.com and click on the Freedom 76 link. That is also where the official entry blank can be found. Racers are asked to submit their entry as soon as possible so their names can be used in publicity and advertising efforts gaining exposure for themselves and their sponsors.



All cars must go through pre-race inspection starting at 9 a.m. on race day and must pass tech before hitting the track.



With another huge crowd anticipated, the Rogers family, operators of the Berks County racing facility, have announced some changes that they feel will make the event more enjoyable.



• There will be no saving of parking or camping spots and the use of items to mark places in entry gate lines will not be permitted, for the Freedom 76.

• After the Friday, September 14th, event all blankets and other seat coverings must be removed from the grandstands.

• Campers will be allowed to stay on the speedway grounds starting on Saturday, September 8th. All campers must use the Turn 4 parking area.

• There will be no block parking or blocking of any driveways.

• No tarping or roping off areas of the speedway property.

. No open fires are permitted and no wood skid burning

• Please keep the convenience and pleasure of the other campers in mind.

. All golf carts and 4-wheelers must be shut down by 11 p.m.



No roping off of parking/camping areas will be allowed.



Some parking areas will have fees.



Coolers in the grandstands should be no larger than 12”by12”by12” and must be kept on the floor in front of your seat.



Adult admission for the Freedom 76 is $40 while youngsters 6-11 pay just $10, under 6 are admitted free. Advance adult tickets are available at the track for $35. Tickets may also be ordered by mail. Send check or money order to cover number of tickets being ordered to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope to speed delivery. No tickets will be mailed after September 8th. Pit admission is $45.



Friday night admission is $12 for adults, $5 for youngsters 6 thru 11 and under 6 admitted free.



Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR