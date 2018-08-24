Rain Tires Approved for Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

If the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL™ gets wet during the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, the action on the track is sure to get wild. Goodyear will make wet weather tires available for the first road course race weekend in the history of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, a move designed to keep cars on track in the event of inclement weather at America’s Home for Racing.

The 17-turn, 2.28-mile ROVAL™ road course oval configuration features high-speed corners around the oval and low-speed, twisting, left-and-right turns in the course’s infield portion. Drivers will have to adjust braking points to account for differing levels of grip if the track surface is wet.

“Having wet weather tires at teams’ disposal is a great thing for the drivers and the fans as well,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President Greg Walter. “The ROVAL™ is a challenge unto itself, but giving teams the opportunity to use tires designed for a wet surface adds even more unpredictability to the race. Rain or shine, I can’t wait to see how it unfolds.”

Wet weather tires – which have become a common option at road courses in recent years – were last used in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 4. Unlike the standard dry tires, wet weather tires have tread pattern designed to redirect moisture and provide grip in challenging conditions.

As part of Speedway Motorsports’ new weather policy, if a NASCAR race is postponed to a different day due to weather and the ticket holder is unable to attend on the rescheduled date, a ticket credit can be issued toward a qualifying NASCAR race at any Speedway Motorsports venue. This initiative is valid for Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway.

Fans with an unused, eligible ticket will have 60 days from the original race date to request a ticket credit on a qualifying future event. The credit must be used toward another Speedway Motorsports NASCAR event within one calendar year of the original race date or the same event the following year, even if it takes place beyond the one-year mark.

