Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Blaney, LaJoie scheduled to appear at The Smokehouse on Oct. 7

Ryan Blaney, who clinched a berth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs last week, will appear at The Smokehouse, benefiting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, on Oct. 7 before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway, track officials announced today.

Blaney, driver of the No. 12 Ford for Penske Racing, has two top-10 finishes in five career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Monster Mile. Blaney’s first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory came at Pocono last year.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie will also make an appearance at The Smokehouse on Oct. 7. LaJoie, driver of the No. 72 Chevrolet for TriStar Motorsports, has made two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Dover.

The Smokehouse is marking its 11th year at the Monster Mile’s hospitality village. Through the event’s first 10 years, more than $800,000 has been raised for the NFFF, which supports fallen firefighter families throughout the country.

The exclusive Smokehouse package on Oct. 7 includes:

A Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race ticket

A Trackside Access Pass which allows fans to walk the Monster Mile's frontstretch on Sunday morning

Driver Q&A sessions with Ryan Blaney and Corey LaJoie

An all-you-can-eat buffet with Pepsi and Anheuser-Busch products

Cost is $109, which rises by $20 on Sept. 1.

Each ticket package purchased includes a contribution to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s mission of honoring America’s fallen fire heroes and providing resources to assist their survivors in rebuilding their lives.

The NFFF also built and maintains the national memorial in Emmittsburg, Maryland, the first permanent national park honoring all firefighters that have died in the line of duty.

Dover Motorsports PR