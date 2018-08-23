TriMet's Max System Provides a Quick and Convenient Option for Grand Prix of Portland Spectators

The Grand Prix of Portland is proud to partner with TriMet, the regional transit agency in Portland, Ore. TriMet's MAX Light Rail provides a convenient, quick and cost-effective transportation option for race fans and festival-goers attending the event, August 31-September 2.

TriMet's MAX Yellow Line drops off at the Delta Park/Vanport MAX Station, right next to Portland International Raceway (PIR). The main gate is less than a tenth of a mile from the rail station. Transfer to the MAX Yellow Line from other MAX lines at the Rose Quarter Transit Center. TriMet has a number of free Park & Rides throughout the MAX system to help passengers connect with trains.

"We welcome race fans from around the world and here in the local area to our transit system," said TriMet Manager of Marketing & Outreach Services Lauren Parker. "TriMet's MAX service moves you around the traffic on the highway, so you don't miss any of the action, from the green flag to the checkered."

TriMet provides more than 300,000 trips a day, operating buses, MAX Light Rail and WES Commuter Rail transit services throughout the Portland metro area.

A day pass costs $5 for adults and $2.50 for youth (ages 7-17) and honored citizens (ages 65+). Children six years and under ride free. TriMet's Hop Fastpass™ lets riders purchase some fares with a phone. View schedules and plan the trip to PIR at trimet.org . TriMet's Rider Support team is also available seven days a week between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. PT. Call 503-238-RIDE (7433), go online to trimet.org/contact or reach out to @trimethelp on Twitter.

"This is going to be a major event in the Pacific Northwest with large crowds expected for the Grand Prix of Portland as Indy cars return to the Rose City after an 11-year absence. TriMet is a cost-effective option to travel to and from the race, lessening the need to navigate traffic for both our race fans and volunteers," said Jerry Jensen, general manager of the Grand Prix of Portland. "It's great to partner with TriMet, not only to get people to the raceway, but also build excitement and awareness for the race weekend."

Racing action will be non-stop during the weekend, headlined by Sunday's 105-lap (206.54 miles) Verizon IndyCar Series race serving as Round 16 of 17 on the 2018 season schedule. Doubleheaders will be held for all three open-wheel development series comprising the Mazda Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires. Championships will be on the line as PIR is the final stop in 2018 for these three series. Mazda Global MX-5 Cup will provide additional full-fender action.