Kids Racecar Rides And Faster Pastor Race Highlight Saturday's Macon IL Speedway Action

This coming Saturday, August 25 will be another action packed night at Macon Speedway and a great night to bring the kids to the track. CEFCU Kids Club will be held in the pavilion from 5:00-7:00 in addition to kids riding in racecars at intermission. Miles Chevrolet and Crown Automotive will present the six division program as well as the Faster Pastor race. Melling Performance

Kids will be riding in racecars for the second year in-a-row, this Saturday night. At intermission, drivers will bring their cars onto the track to be loaded with kids from the grandstands. Once loaded up, the cars will pace the track for a couple of circuits to give the youngsters a very memorable moment. The event was brought back last season and was a huge hit.

Just before the kids racecar rides, the Faster Pastor race will be on track. Several area pastors will be behind the wheel of Hornet racecars going for the trophy and bragging rights in front of their congregations, there to cheer them on.

Leading the list of pastors is defending champion, Ed Cain, from the New Life Community Church in Clinton, IL. Others looking to claim the win will be former winner, Lamar Miller of the Arthur Mennonite Church, Mark Gearig of the St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Decatur, Ryan Lutz from the Decatur 1st Nazarene Church, Kevin Kriesel of the Blue Mound United Methodist Church, Chris Merrit of the Tabernacle Baptist of Decatur, and Brian Korell of Calvary Church of Springfield.

On track action will be led by the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, back after a week off. New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., leads the standings by a healthy 124 point margin. Sheppard has claimed three wins this season, which leads all drivers in the class. Argenta, IL’s Danny Smith is second in points, while Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, and Tim Hancock, Sr. round out the top five. In addition to Sheppard’s three wins, Mike Harrison has two, while Curt Rhodes, Zach Rhodes, Hancock, Sr., Austin Lynn, Rodney Standerfer, Guy Taylor, Trent Young, and Cory Daugherty each have one.

In Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model action, Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor also has a commanding 124 point lead for the track championship race. Taylor has won five feature events this year. Hometown driver, Donny Koehler, is second in the standings, while Dakota Ewing sits third with five feature wins. Cody Maguire and Jake Little round out the top five in standings.

Godfrey, IL driver Cody Stilwell leads the B-Mod standings coming into the homestretch of the 2018 season. Stilwell is up by just 40 on Jerry Thompson. Each driver has claimed two feature wins this season. Kevin Crowder, Tom Riech, and Tim Riech round out the top five.

Rounding out this week’s action will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks and Hornets plus the Micros presented by Bailey Chassis.

Melling Performance will also be presenting the Pro Late Model and Modified winners a prize package of apparel and a $150 product certificate. In addition, fans arriving early will receive handouts at the gate, courtesy of Melling.

Pits open at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is just $12, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR