JACKPOT! Wind Creek Hospitality Partners with Talladega Superspeedway for Saturday Night Infield Concert Presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, Oct. 13

Talladega Superspeedway announced today that Wind Creek Hospitality, the principal gaming and hospitality entity for the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, will serve as the official sponsor of the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, Oct. 13, during its doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend. The headliner for the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel will be announced soon.

Access to the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, located at the intersection of Eastaboga and Talladega Blvds. in the track’s iconic infield, is FREE to all infield guests and anyone who purchases a ticket to the Sunday, Oct.14, 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race. The “wildcard” event is the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs.

Dedicated to providing a first-class guest experience, Wind Creek Hospitality has become one of the most respected and fastest growing brands in the gaming industry. Wind Creek Hospitality currently owns and operates three Wind Creek branded casino resorts and a Greyhound racing facility in Alabama, two parimutuel tracks and poker rooms on the Florida panhandle, the Wa She Shu Casino & Travel Plaza in Nevada and the Renaissance Aruba and Renaissance Çuracao Resorts & Casinos in the Caribbean.

“Wind Creek Hospitality is excited to partner with Talladega Superspeedway once again for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series,” said Trina Rackard, Sponsorships Event Manager, Wind Creek Hospitality. “The Talladega Fall Race brings so much competition and excitement to Alabama! Our team always looks forward to celebrating winning moments with NASCAR fans.”

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CDT, the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel kicks off after the running of the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500. The Talladega 250 also has playoff ramifications as it will serve as the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs where the field of title contenders will be trimmed from eight to six.

Over the years, Talladega’s Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel has been headlined by some of country music’s most well-known names, including: Charlie Daniels, Big & Rich, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, Zac Brown Band, Gretchen Wilson, Chris Daughtry, Randy Houser and many others.

For more information about the Saturday Night Infield Concert presented by Wind Creek Casino and Hotel, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 or Talladega 250, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223)

