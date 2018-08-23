Dover International Speedway launches newly designed, updated DoverSpeedway.com in partnership with NASCAR Digital Media

Dover International Speedway, which has hosted Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races every year since 1969, has partnered with NASCAR Digital Media to upgrade and redesign DoverSpeedway.com, track officials announced today.

DoverSpeedway.com, the Monster Mile’s online home for more than 20 years, now features an updated, streamlined user experience with a variety of improvements to help guide guests in planning their next trip to the Speedway. Some new features include specific pages tailored to the track’s varied ticket packages; a dedicated section for kids, track partners and videos; streamlined camping information; a simplified buying process; and an easy-to-navigate, mobile-first digital experience for NASCAR fans of all ages.

The initiative comes in advance of the Monster Mile’s yearlong 50th anniversary celebration in 2019, which also features the 100th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the track’s history on Oct. 6, 2019.

“As the Monster Mile nears its 50th anniversary, we wanted DoverSpeedway.com to reflect our facility’s move toward the future,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian. “Every Dover fan will be able to find all the answers to their questions as they plan their trip to the track.”

The Monster Mile’s next NASCAR tripleheader weekend on Oct. 5-7 features the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7 (2 p.m., NBCSN), the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 (3 p.m., NBCSN) and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season finale on Friday, Oct. 5.

The new DoverSpeedway.com also serves as the new home for Dover International Speedway’s parent company, Dover Motorsports, Inc., and includes investor relations pages and helpful information for shareholders.

NASCAR Digital Media provides a full suite of site-building services for stakeholders in the industry, and has helped launch new sites for Richard Childress Racing, Wood Brothers Racing and Motor Racing Network, among others.

”Dover plays host to some of the most passionate fans in the world of NASCAR, so we’re excited to partner with the track to deliver a site that will service the needs of those fans for many years to come,” said Tim Clark, vice president of NASCAR Digital Media. “Dover has been a phenomenal partner to work with on this project, and we’re excited to play a key role in the facility’s future.”

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

Dover Motorsports PR