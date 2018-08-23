Indycar, TMS Come to Terms On New Four-Year Sanctioning Agreement

Texas Motor Speedway and INDYCAR have agreed to terms on a four-year sanction agreement for the Verizon IndyCar Series' return to the world-renowned motorsports facility through 2022.



In conjunction with the long-term agreement with the series, Texas Motor Speedway and DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) announced that the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company will return as the entitlement sponsor for the 2019 event, to be held Saturday, June 8. This will be DXC Technology's second year in the sponsorship role with Texas Motor Speedway.



INDYCAR, which has raced annually at Texas Motor Speedway since 1997, will remain a fixture on the summer racing docket for the next four seasons.



The DXC Technology 600 - "America's Original Nighttime IndyCar Race" - will be held in the schedule slot two weeks following the Indianapolis 500. That race weekend will mark the 23rd consecutive year that the Verizon IndyCar Series has competed at Texas Motor Speedway, dating to the venue's inaugural season in 1997. The speedway also has played host to a series-record 30 races, including the season finale on six occasions from 1999 to 2004.



The DXC Technology 600 race weekend will include its traditional companion race in the rebranded NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, the Rattlesnake 400, on Friday, June 7.



"Texas Motor Speedway is the second home of Indy-car racing, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Verizon IndyCar Series and with DXC Technology," Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage said. "We are pleased to have negotiated a sanction agreement that allows Texas Motor Speedway to move forward with INDYCAR. Our company has invested significant dollars into the sport and a tremendous amount of effort growing the sport through the years."



Texas Motor Speedway has been vital to the growth, prosperity and memorable moments of the Verizon IndyCar Series over the past 22 seasons. Those moments include the A.J. Foyt-Arie Luyendyk Victory Lane scuffle in 1997, being the series' first venue to play host to an Indy-car race under the lights and having three of the top-10 closest finishes in series history, including the track-record .0080 margin of victory when Graham Rahal edged James Hinchcliffe in 2016.



"So many great moments in this sport have occurred at Texas Motor Speedway," Gossage said. "This is and always will be 'America's Original Nighttime IndyCar Race.' Photo finishes and Victory Lane drama have been the standard over the years. No other track has seen as many Verizon IndyCar Series races over the last two-plus decades. Texas Motor Speedway has been good for Indy-car racing and Indy-car racing has been good for Texas Motor Speedway."



With the return of the Verizon IndyCar Series in 2019, the Texas Motor Speedway schedule is now solidified for next year. TMS will open next season March 29-31 with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 tripleheader, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series. The Gander Outdoors Truck Series JAG Metals 350 will be held Friday, March 29, and be followed by the Xfinity Series My Bariatric Solutions 300 on Saturday, March 30, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday, March 31.



NASCAR will return in November for postseason action with the AAA Texas 500 doubleheader. Texas Motor Speedway will play host to NASCAR Playoff races Saturday, Nov. 2, with the Xfinity Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 300 and Sunday, Nov. 3, with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500.



The Tony Stewart presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals will move from the spring weekend and be held Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.



Season tickets for 2019, which begin as low as $199, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 12. Race tickets for children 12 and under remain at $10 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and Verizon IndyCar Series races, and free for the Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series events. Season ticket packages for children 12 and under also are available at a special rate.



For more information, please call the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500 or visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com



TMS PR