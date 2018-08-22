After a few weeks off, the action heats back this Friday for Precision Electric Back to School Night.

This Friday will be our Back to School Night. We have lots of activities planned such as, face painting, race car rides, and school supplies for the first 150 kids!

Only a few races remain until the championships are decided.

Zeke Shell leads 2017 Track Champion, Kres Vandyke by only seven points.

Bruce Crumbley leads the way in the Pure 4 class, followed by Brandon Southerland.

Kevin Canter has a commanding lead in the Mod 4 Division this year.

Jay Swecker leads Dave Strong in the Pure Street class by just four points.

The Mod Street class has a tight battle with points leader Royce Peters and rookie, Chase Dixon in second place.

We have 5 exciting divisions of racing that will be on the schedule for Friday

Divisions that will be featured races in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will be:

Modified 4 division, Pure 4, Mod Street, Pure Street, and LMSC are also on the schedule.

Kids Night at Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to take place on August 24.

Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For more information on the Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.newkingsportspeedway.com.

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway)

KPS PR