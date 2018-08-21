Richmond Raceway Welcomes M&M’S® Neighborhood to the DC Solar FanGrounds

Richmond Raceway (Richmond) and Mars, Incorporated announce a multiyear partnership for exclusive naming rights to the M&M’S Neighborhood in the DC Solar FanGrounds as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project. The new neighborhood will bring the fun M&M’s experience to the modernized infield at Richmond.

“M&M’s is an iconic brand around the world, and especially in NASCAR with the success of Kyle Busch in the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry, so we welcome the M&M’S Neighborhood to our loyal fans in the new DC Solar FanGrounds,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Mars, Incorporated has been a supportive sponsor, so we look forward to expanding our partnership with the M&M’S brand in this much anticipated new attraction at Richmond Raceway.”

Visitors won’t be able to miss the colorful M&M’S Neighborhood located at the shade structure to the left of Victory Lane, along with exclusive activations and concession branding in the neighborhood. The iconic M&M’S lentils will appear on the classic red and white striped track walls in all four turns at the Action Track, while Mars, Incorporated confections and products will be available at concessions throughout the facility, including the DC Solar FanGrounds.

“Mars, Incorporated is proud to support Richmond Raceway by bringing the colorful fun of our much-loved M&M’S brand,” said William Clements, Vice President, Sponsorships & Family Properties. “With Richmond, Va. my hometown and Mclean, Va. home to our global headquarters, it’s important that we bring sponsorships to life for our local communities with memorable moments through our iconic brands. This is key to who we are and what we stand for.”

Reimagined is a $30 million infield redevelopment project bringing new attractions and state of the art fan-based attractions to the DC Solar FanGrounds, allowing race fans to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best with new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages and a fan-viewing walkway to provide full immersion into the sport.

Additional new attractions previously announced in the DC Solar FanGrounds include the Markel Entertainment Plaza, Virginia Tourism Corporation “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” Neighborhood, Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel and Fan Memories program, and the all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations, along with activities before the race, with driver appearances, and other interactive programming.

The 80-person Victory Lane Club will be flanked by two new garage suites with a view into the Monster Energy Series garages. Reimagined will also provide partners with new fan engagement opportunities and innovative signage that is unprecedented in the market.

The DC Solar FanGrounds will debut over Richmond’s first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on Sept. 21-22. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history with one-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets available for purchase online at richmondraceway.com, by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

