SkyDeck to Bring VIP Experience, Breathtaking Views to Martinsville Speedway

Featuring a panoramic view of the racing action below, casual seating and live music, Martinsville Speedway’s SkyDeck will bring a new feel to NASCAR’s oldest track.

The latest fan experience at the Half Mile of Mayhem offers one of the best views in all of racing, atop the suites in turns one and two, along with grandstand tickets, food, drink and pre-race live music.

Speedway President Clay Campbell said that the new area will have something for both new fans and longtime visitors.

“As a fan of racing, I can tell you that the view from the SkyDeck is unparalleled,” Campbell said. “We have always strived to feature the best experience for our fans and I feel we’ve added to that by supplying a relaxing VIP experience to go along with the view. It is going to be a hot ticket this fall.”

With only 200 admissions available, the SkyDeck will offer an inclusive VIP experience for $375. The admissions are good for both Saturday and Sunday, allowing fans the SkyDeck experience for both the Texas Roadhouse 200 presented by Alpha Energy Solutions Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on October 27 and the First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on October 28.

The SkyDeck experience includes access to the SkyDeck beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, four beverage vouchers each day, to be used at the rooftop bar, and a rotating buffet that includes the Famous Martinsville Speedway Hotdog, sliders, a taco bar, wings, salads, light snacks, dessert and free tea and lemonade.

For fans looking to take a break from the action, there is a lounge seating area with TVs so they don’t miss a lap of the action.

Admission to the SkyDeck also includes a pre-race infield pass that grants access to the pits and the frontstretch from 10:30 a.m. until the end of driver introductions, along with live music played on the SkyDeck before the race.

The SkyDeck will close one hour after the checkered flag drops for each race.

In addition to access to the SkyDeck, the purchase price includes a general admission ticket to the Texas Roadhouse 200 and a reserved ticket in the Old Dominion Tower for the First Data 500.

SkyDeck passes are non-transferable and you must be 18 or older to purchase.

“We are very excited about this new area and hope our fans will enjoy all of the amenities,” Campbell said. “I personally cannot wait to hear the feedback from fans who take advantage of this opportunity this fall. It will be a wonderful place to watch a race whether you’ve been to 50 races or this is your first trip to Martinsville.”

The SkyDeck experience is available now and can be purchased by calling 1-877-RACETIX or by visiting www.martinsvillespeedway.com.

Martinsville Speedway PR