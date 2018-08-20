$2500-to-win Modified 75 lapper moved to August 25; Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s, Hobby Stocks and Flashback Stocks also in action

Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford tried for a second time to get the $2500-to-win/75-lap Modified feature in, first on April 28 and then this past Saturday and both times rain halted the event.



Still poised to give the Modified teams a chance at some extra money, the Lehighton paved ¼-mile asphalt speedway has tagged August 25 the newest date for the show.



Not only will the feature winner be pocketing $2500 for the victory but there is additional money being paid with the special Dash Cash that will award the winner a separate 12-lap race $500. The Dash Cash will be made up of heat winners and if need be a promoter’s option complete the limited field.



Another $150 will be presented to the Hard Charger of the race courtesy of Speed Sport Showcase.



It remains a non-point race, though 50 show-up points to each driver will be awarded. Drivers will pick for heat starting spots when signing in. The top 3 from each heat will then have a redraw for feature grid positions.



The night’s race card will also include Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks plus the Flashback Stocks.



Adult grandstand admission is $16, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Front gates open at 4 pm, racing begins at 6:00 pm.



Pits will open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice ($25 per car) will be from 12:30 to 3:30. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Pit admission for this night is $30 members, $40 non-members. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15.



MVS PR Of note the Sportsman Modifieds had originally been slated to compete on the 25th but with the unexpected high number of rain cancellations the Dirt Mods are instead going to race. The following Saturday night, September 1 all seven track classes will be in action which will be highlighted by a 75-lap/$1000-to-win Street Stock main. For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com