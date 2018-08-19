Thomas' Late Pass Wins Camfield Memorial

It was Tanner Carrick's race. The 30-lap Camfield Memorial at Macon Speedway looked wrapped up with a wire-to-wire win for the pole sitter. And then Kevin Thomas, Jr. came flying in a late lap pass to take the checkered flag and win his fourth POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series feature. Carrick did lead the halfway point to secure a $100 bonus in the memory of Phil Sargent but not enough to secure the feature win and all that goes along with it. The dirt track was very racey as both top and bottom grooves were featured throughout the evening.

The POWRi Speedway Motors Micro Sprint Series presented by Bailey Chasis saw Jordan Howell take his first POWRi feature in a wire-to-wire 20-lap win. He was hounded the entire race by Austin Schaeffer but ran perfect lap after perfect lap to make sure he would not lose the lead.

Dakota Ewing had a perfect night of racing with the fast time in qualifying, nearly taking the track record of 11.124 as he time read 11.170. He breezed through the heat and made good work in the feature to win all there was to win Saturday night in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model division.

Last lap chaos set up Terry Reed for the Street Stock feature. Trailing Justin Crowell and Wes Biesenthal, Reed was positioned to take third but as the white flag came out, Crowell and Biesenthal got tangled and was sent to the back of the field on a restart. Crowell had to start at the tail because he left the track for a flat tire change and Biesenthal for cutting inside the tires instead of staying on the track.

Adam Webb and Jeremy Reed blasted past both Carson and Carter Dart in the early stages to run away with the Hornet feature race. Both Dart brothers were starting in the front row and Reed went fast to pass the Darts and looked as if he was alone but then Webb, who started eighth, came flying along and made the pass thanks to a lapped car slowing Reed down on the backstretch.

Macon Speedway gets ready for Church Night at the track next week with area pastors coming to participate in the annual Faster Pastor race. Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, Street Stocks, B-Modifieds, Hornets and the Micro Sprints are scheduled to race.

POWRi Midgets--1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. 2. Tanner Carrick, 3. Jerry Coons, Jr. 4. Tyler Thomas, 5. Jason McDougal, 6. Logan Seavey, 7. Zach Daum, 8. Maria Cofer, 9. Nick Knepper, 10. Daniel Robinson

POWRi Micro Sprints--1. Jordan Howell, 2. Austin Schaeffer, 3. Jacob Tipton, 4. Daniel Robinson, 5. Tyler Day, 6. Riley Goodno, 7. Jackson Frisbie, 8. Kyle Schuett, 9. Harley Hollan, 10. Gunner Ramey

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models--1. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 2. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 3. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 4. Roben Huffman (Midland City), 5. Patrick Younger (Decatur), 6. Donny Koehler (Macon), 7. Braden Johnson (Taylorville), 8. Jarod Shasteen (Macon)

Street Stocks--1. Terry Reed (Decatur), 2. Andy Zahnd (White Heath), 3. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur), 4. Kevin Lewis (Decatur), 5. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 6. Justin Crowell (Lincoln), 7. Wes Biesenthal (Athens), 8. Garrett Lewis (Decatur), 9. Roy Beal (Springfield), 10. Jerit Murphy (Lodge)

Hornets--1. Adam Webb (Decatur), 2. Jeremy Reed (Decatur), 3. Nick Matherly (Decatur), 4. Matt Reed (Decatur), 5. John Lewis (Cerro Gordo), 6. Carson Dart (Springfield), 7. Paul Peters (Pana), 8. Steve Stine (Stonington), 9. Carter Dart (Springfield), 10. Nate Webb (Clinton)

Macon Speedway PR