PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial Rained Out Again and Reset for September 1 at Grandview Speedway

For the eighth time this season, ninth overall including a Thunder Series event, Ma Nature showed she is in charge as she brought rain to Grandview Speedway forcing the postponement of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial for the second week in a row.



The $10,000 to win NASCAR T.P.Trailers 358 Modified Classic is now set for Saturday, September 1st. The Sportsman and Late Models will also be part of the rescheduled night of racing.



The Hatfield Quality Meats Night that had been scheduled September 1st will be rescheduled for next season as the many rainouts have played havoc with the Saturday night schedule and sponsors.



Coming up next at Grandview is the Thursday, August 23rd Tony Stewart All Star Circuit of Champions sprint car racing along with the 358 Modifieds. Tony Stewart will head up the impressive list of sprint car racing talent that will see action in the 7:30 p.m. doubleheader.



Then on Saturday, August 25 the NASCAR T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds will be in action along with the Sportsman, Late Models and Blast from the Past Vintage Racers. Racing will get the green at 7:30 p.m.



Advance tickets for the September 15th $25,000 to win Freedom 76 Modified race will be on sale at the track. Advance tickets are priced at $35 when purchased in advance and on race day they will sell for $40.



The night before, Friday, September 14th, the Sportsman racers will compete in the Freedom 38 while the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series will make up the second part of the doubleheader. Modified racers planning to take part the Freedom 76 will be able to take part in practice sessions.



Those interested in sponsoring a Freedom 76 lap, have name in program book and announced on the PA system, can contact Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer at the track. Cost is $20 a lap. In addition Ernie Saxton has laps available and can arrange sponsorship of a Freedom 76 Night event. Doug Manmiller Electric and Bobby Gunther Walsh and his sponsors have signed up for event sponsorship. Telephone Saxton at 215.752.7797 or email him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Grandview Speedway PR