Hampton Heat 200 Postponed - Announcement from Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway

Tonight’s race festivities for, “The Hampton Heat 200”, at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway is postponed till tomorrow, August 19th and will start at 2pm. The rain and stormy weather would prevail on the day as will give it a go once again tomorrow afternoon at 2pm. Thirty one, NASCAR Whelen All American Series Late Model cars are on hand which will make for a highly competitive race and one you’re not going to want to miss. Will see you at the races, tomorrow at 2pm, right here at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway.