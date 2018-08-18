Mother Nature wins another one at Mahoning Valley Speedway; Modified 75-lapper reset to August 25

Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford once again lost out to a rain.



The forecast, which for the third straight week and ninth time this season, is a day that will see rain and dampness shroud across the area, helped track management in making the assessment to call off the show.



From the National Weather Service:



“A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.



Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.”



The main event was to be a 75-lap Modified feature paying $2500-to-win. That feature has been pushed back to next Saturday, August 25. There will also be Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks plus the Flashback Stocks. Please note the Sportsman Modifieds will be off.



On Saturday, September 1 ALL seven divisions will be in action highlighted by a 75-lap/$1000-to-win Street Stock feature.



For additional information log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com



MVS PR