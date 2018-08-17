Von Dohren Races For 4th Straight Rogers Memorial Win At Grandview On Saturday, 7:30 PM

Can Craig Von Dohren win the Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial for the 4th time in a row? Come on out to Grandview Speedway on Saturday, August 18th, to find out. By the way if Von Dohren wins on Saturday it will be his ninth career win in the Classic with the first win happening way back in 1986.



Von Dohren, a ten time track champion, is in a close battle with point leader Mike Gular as he tries for his 11th championship. A win would go a long way to help him win another title as only four point events remain on the schedule. Gular, a veteran campaigner at Grandview, is looking for his first win in the Rogers Memorial and his first track title.



However Von Dohren, winner of more than 100 features at the Bechtelsville clay oval, will have plenty of competition. Another ten time champion, Jeff Strunk, will be looking to add another win to his impressive record. Duane Howard, Brett Kressley, Doug Manmiller, Ray Swinehart, Frank Cozze and many others will be looking to park in victory lane and collect $10,000 for winning the 50-lap race for T.P. Trailers Modifieds that remembers the man who had the plan and carried it through to build the one-third-mile, banked clay track.



In addition to the Modifieds, expected to draw a large field of entries, there will be racing for the Sportsman and Late Models.



Adult admission is $25 while youngsters 6 through 11 pay $5 and kids under 6 are admitted free. Parking is free on the speedway grounds. Pit admission, with a NASCAR license, is $30.



The popular Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio sponsored Meet & Greet, will feature drivers and cars on display in the main gate area at 5PM. This week Craig Von Dohren, Kevin and Brian Hirthler along with Chuck Schutz will be featured. All are sponsored by Pioneer Pole Buildings.



Available at the track will be the opportunity to purchase lap sponsorships for the September 15th Freedom 76 that will pay at least $25,000 to win. Laps are available for $20 and can be had by seeing Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer. If you prefer you can contact Ernie Saxton at 215.752.7797 to secure a lap or mail a check the lap or laps you want to sponsor, payable to Grandview Speedway, to 1448 Hollywood Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047. Saxton is also available to arrange event sponsorships and awards for the biggest race of the season.



Tickets for the Freedom 76 will be on sale at the track on August 18th for $35. On race day they will sell for $40.



Coming up on Thursday, August 23, the Tony Stewart All Star Circuit of Champions sprint cars, led by Stewart himself, will be in action at Grandview along with the 358 Modifieds. Racing action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. An all-star array of sprint car talents are expected to be on hand. Adult admission is $30 while youngsters 6-11 pay $10 and under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $35 with no license required.



And on Saturday, August 25th it will be a four division night of racing action featuring the Modifieds, Sportsman and Late Models along with Blast from the Past Vintage racers. The admission price for adults will still be just $15. Youngsters under 12 are admitted free.



Grandview Speedway, a NASCAR sanctioned racing facility, is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, in Bechtelsville, PA, 10 miles north of Pottstown. For information check in at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.54.7688.



