Dover International Speedway partners with Crosley Brands for Oct. 5 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Race

Crosley Brands and Dover International Speedway have reached a partnership agreement, making Crosley the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race, track officials announced today.

The “Crosley 125” NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 5 will be the season finale for the 14-race NASCAR K&N Pro Series East season. In recent years, the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East has served as a proving ground for top drivers such as William Byron, Justin Haley and Joey Logano.

Crosley Brands is known for its variety of music equipment, along with quality indoor and outdoor casual furniture. Crosley’s music/audio collection includes unique turntables, jukeboxes, radios, telephones, consoles and more.

“We’re honored to sponsor the ‘Crosley 125’ NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at Dover International Speedway,” said Crosley Brands Chairman & CEO Bo LeMastus. “Dover has been producing quality racing events for nearly 50 years. To become a part of their rich history is very exciting. The Crosley brand, including Crosley’s legendary involvement in automobile racing, reaches back to the 1920s. The longevity of both the Crosley Brand and the Monster Mile is impressive and historic. We’re looking forward to the partnership going forward.”

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East has been a staple of Dover International Speedway’s fall NASCAR tripleheader weekends every year since 2001. Past Dover winners in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East include Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton and Bubba Wallace.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the Monster Mile and Crosley Brands,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian. “Crosley is a leader in the nostalgic electronics category for over 30 years, and has an impressive furniture line. This partnership puts two great brands together and we are excited about having them be a part of our race weekend.”

The Oct. 5-7 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway also includes the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 6 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 7. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race is the fourth race of the 10-race postseason schedule, and the first race in the Round of 12.

Dover Motorsports PR