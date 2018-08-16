Visit Myrtle Beach To Sponsor Clay Walker Pre-Race Concert at Darlington Raceway

Darlington Raceway and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce a partnership to support the track’s pre-race concert on Sunday, Sept. 2.

The Visit Myrtle Beach Clay Walker Pre-Race Concert will feature the legendary country singer as he performs his hits for fans prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500.

“We appreciate the strong relationship we’ve had over the years with Visit Myrtle Beach,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “The Visit Myrtle Beach Clay Walker Pre-Race Concert is one fans won’t want to miss at Darlington Raceway this year.”

Darlington Raceway has had a long-standing relationship with Visit Myrtle Beach, as many race fans visit the track each year for its Labor Day weekend NASCAR events, followed by a vacation to Myrtle Beach. With Darlington only located 75 miles from Myrtle Beach, its proximity makes it a prime destination for family and friends.

“Like Darlington Raceway, Myrtle Beach is a popular tourist destination for the state of South Carolina and we take great pride in sharing that designation with them,” Tharp said.

Walker will headline the Visit Myrtle Beach Pre-Race Concert for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 race on September 2. Stage-front tickets to see Walker perform the Bojangles’ Southern 500 pre-race concert are on sale now by visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com or calling 866-459-7223. A grandstand ticket must be purchased with pre-race concert access.

In 1993, Walker first topped the country music singles chart with What’s it to You and followed with his second consecutive No. 1 hit Live Until I Die. Songs like Dreaming with One Eye Open and If I Could Make a Living also topped the country music billboards in 1994, adding to his impressive resume.

Darlington Raceway PR