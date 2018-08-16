LVMS offering fans one-of-a-kind experience in High-Limits Lounge

Race fans who want to see the South Point 400 from premium seating and enjoy a champagne toast with the race winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 16, can do exactly that thanks to a new High-Limits Lounge and Blackjack Club offer.

The special package not only allows patrons the chance to watch the beginning of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in style in the air-conditioned Blackjack Club that overlooks pit road in the LVMS infield, but also includes VIP infield parking, a hot pass and a special South Point 400 gift. The amenities are seemingly endless for the offer, which gives fans Neon Garage access, a 360-degree view of the 1.5-mile speedway, private restrooms and upscale food choices.

The $1,200 package also includes a full complimentary bar and beverages, a guided garage tour, pre-race and driver introduction passes, use of FanVision and closed-circuit television race coverage on multiple LCD televisions. The South Point 400 marks the first time the Blackjack Club will be available to the general public as part of a VIP package.

“I can’t think of a better way to be a VIP at a race track than to take advantage of the High-Limits Lounge,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “The Blackjack Club gives you a bird’s-eye view of pit road and has every amenity a NASCAR fan could want, and we’re excited to be able to offer it to fans who want to experience the South Point 400 in a special way. It’s going to be a great day at LVMS, and we can’t wait to kick off the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in style.”

LVMS’s South Point 400 weekend begins with the Star Nursery 100 NASCAR K&N Series West race at the Dirt Track on Thursday, Sept. 13, before moving to the superspeedway for three consecutive days. The World of Westgate 200 Camping World Truck Series race is set for Friday, with the DC Solar 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event following on Saturday and the South Point 400 MENCS playoff kickoff capping the weekend’s racing on Sunday.

More information about the High-Limits Lounge in the Blackjack Club offer can be found HERE or by calling 1-800-632-8241.

LVMS PR