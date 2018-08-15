Friday Night Event At Lincoln IL Speedway Will Begin Busy Race Weekend In Illinois

This weekend is, as always, a racefan's dream in Central Illinois. With four huge events in three days, fans from all over the country make this a vacation destination. It all begins on Friday night, August 17, at Lincoln Speedway, followed by two afternoons of racing at the Illinois State Fair, and a Saturday night of action at Macon Speedway. At Lincoln, the 410 Non-Wing Sprint Cars headline a four division program.

When it comes to Lincoln Speedway, Sprint Cars seem to be about the biggest draw, other than the Summer National event in July. For the second year in-a-row, the 410 Non-Wing Sprint Cars will be the top division on the Friday card of State Fair race weekend. It is an unsanctioned show, paying $1,200 to win and $150 to start.

A good field of sprints is expected with many competitors having Lincoln Speedway right in their backyard. Drivers who fans will likely see include Korey Weyant, Mitchell Davis, Andy Baugh, Austin Archdale, Terry Babb, Jimmy Lyerla, Bobby Lee Logan, Steve Thomas, Mitch Wissmiller, AJ Bruns, and many more.

The Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models will be running their next to last race of the season, having completed eight events at three different tracks already in 2018. Springfield, IL driver, Jake Little, currently leads the points but is currently on a tour of duty with the military. Fellow Springfield driver, Guy Taylor, is second in points, while Cody Maguire, Rudy Zaragoza, and Kyle McMahon round out the top five. The points will likely shuffle a lot over the next two events, as only the best eight finishes for each driver counts toward the standings.

Lincoln Speedway is also down to the final two nights of DIRTcar Modified racing and the championship battle literally can’t get any closer. Just a couple weeks ago, Brian and Austin Lynn, the father-son combination from Mason City, IL, had four points separating them. Now, the two drivers find themselves in a complete tie with 364 points each. Mike Brooks sits third, while Brandon Roberts and Ray Bollinger complete the top five.

Rounding out Friday’s classes will be the Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis. Mason City, IL driver, Andy Baugh, is atop the current standings and has a comfortable advantage over Springfield, IL’s Daltyn England. Mark McMahill, Kevin Battefeld, and Robby McQuinn complete the top five.

Pit gates open Friday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Lincoln Speedway PR