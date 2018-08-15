2019 RICHMOND NATION & Richmond Raceway Ticket Renewals Are Now Open

Richmond Raceway’s (Richmond) 2019 RICHMOND NATION and Richmond Raceway ticket renewals are now open with the deadline set for November 1. This timeline will allow fans a longer time to pay off their tickets in full for the 2019 NASCAR season. RICHMOND NATION and Richmond Raceway ticket holders will again have multiple payment plan options to choose from, including the popular Half Now, Half Later.

The 2019 NASCAR season at Richmond returns “under the lights” for both race weekends hosting the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at America’s Premier Short Track. The Toyota Spring Race Weekend will take place on April 12-13, and will once again be Friday and Saturday night action.

The road to the 2019 Monster Energy Series and NXS Championships will lead through Richmond on September 20-21, 2019. Like in 2018, Richmond will be the second race of the first round in the Monster Energy Series Playoffs, and the first race of the NXS Playoffs.

“RICHMOND NATION members are the foundation of Richmond Raceway as their unwavering support is what allows us to impact our region in positive ways,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We have some season ticket holders who have literally grown up with generations of family race weekends at the track. It’s that dedication that we love, and we look forward to hosting our loyal NASCAR fans at America’s Premier Short Track again in 2019.”

To get the best price on the best seats and maximize benefits, race fans should become a member of the RICHMOND NATION season ticket program. RICHMOND NATION season ticket holders are fans who have tickets to both the April and September race weekends.

RICHMOND NATION members will receive special pricing on tickets, along with exclusive benefits. Signing up is free for fans, and includes these RICHMOND NATION perks:

Invitations to driver appearances and events throughout the season

Priority access to move or add seats to RICHMOND NATION accounts

Preferred parking passes for both spring & fall Monster Energy Series races

Official RICHMOND NATION membership card

Presales for Virginia Credit Union LIVE! concerts

Official RICHMOND NATION lanyard

No fees for shipping and processing

Commemorative hero card

To become a RICHMOND NATION member, visit richmondraceway.com/renewals or call 866-455-7223.

Fans can continue to renew for the April or September weekend or single Monster Energy Series events. However, to receive the best savings and get the full benefits of the iconic Richmond racing experience upgrade to RICHMOND NATION. The deadline to renew for the 2019 NASCAR season is November 1. Fans have until March 1 to pay for their April tickets and August 1 to pay off their September tickets.

Richmond is offering three payment plans for fans to choose from. Fans can select paying their invoice in full at the point of renewal. The Half Now, Half Later option allows fans to pay half their total invoice at the time of the renewal and the other half at a later date. The third option is monthly payments, which allows fans to pick their length of payments.

Fans can look for their renewal invitation in their mailbox soon, and they are encouraged to complete their renewal process online at richmondraceway.com. For more information on the new renewal process, visit richmondraceway.com/renewals or call 866-455-RACE (7223).

Richmond Raceway PR