13th Annual Talladega Superspeedway “Laps for Life” Blood Drive Set for Aug. 30

Talladega Superspeedway and the American Red Cross invite donors to join the race to help save lives at the 13th Annual “Laps for Life” Blood Drive, Thursday, Aug. 30 from noon to 6 p.m. CDT in the FOX Sports 1 Dome, located at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame just outside the track.

Every presenting blood donor will receive an incredible array of items including: a custom “Laps for Life” T-shirt; two tickets to the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race on Oct. 13; a self-guided tour of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame; and a delicious BBQ sandwich from Smoke-N-Hot BBQ, all while supplies last.

The Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to ensure communities are prepared to meet the diverse needs of all patients. Blood is needed for many different reasons. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all need blood.

“Our volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients,” said Ronnika A. McFall, external communications manager for the Red Cross Alabama and Central Gulf Coast Blood Services Region. “We appreciate the Talladega Superspeedway team for partnering with us to create this fun tradition of rolling up a sleeve at the speedway and helping to ensure a stable blood supply.”

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code: TALLADEGA, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors of all blood types are needed. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The NASCAR Playoff doubleheader weekend returns to Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 12-14 for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race, the second event (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs, as well as the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event. It will serve as the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs, where the field of eligible title contenders will be cut from eight to six at the checkered flag. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

