Statement from Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier on Elliott Sadler

This morning, Elliott Sadler of Emporia, Va., announced he will retire from racing full-time at the end of the current NASCAR season. Sadler, along with his brother Hermie, have had a lasting impact in motorsports in Virginia from racing go-karts at age seven to his 1995 track championship at South Boston Speedway to competing full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

“Elliott Sadler has been a true competitor throughout his NASCAR career, and an outstanding supporter of motorsports in the Commonwealth,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The Sadler name has become synonymous with motorsports in Virginia. As one of the most beloved drivers in the region, Elliott will leave an indelible impact throughout motorsports in Racing Virginia. We look forward to giving him a Richmond Raceway farewell as he competes in the first-ever playoff race at Richmond in the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series on September 21.”

Sadler, who is currently second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings, will look to finish his final season bringing home the championship for JR Motorsports. Sadler has finished second each of the last two seasons in the NXS. This year’s NXS Playoffs begin at Richmond Raceway with the Go Bowling 250 on September 21.

During Sadler’s career at his home track at Richmond, he has one top ten in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and six top five’s and 15 top ten’s in the NXS. Sadler’s best race in the Monster Energy Series at Richmond was a seventh place finish in the Chevy American Revolution 400 on May 14, 2005.

Of Sadler’s six top fives at Richmond in the NXS, he came closest to taking the checkered flag with a runner-up finish in the Funai 250 on May 13, 2005. Sadler has finished in the top ten with four top five finishes in his last five NXS races, including a third place finish in the 2018 ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond.

For his career, Sadler has three Monster Energy Series wins, 13 NXS victories, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series checkered flags. Sadler is also one of 31 drivers with a win in each of NASCAR’s top three series.

Richmond Raceway PR