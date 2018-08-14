Heim Disqualified From South Boston Events After Illegal Settings Found In Axle

Corey Heim’s pair of Late Model Stock Car wins at South Boston Speedway last Saturday night have been disallowed after track officials consulted with NASCAR when questionable toe was discovered in the rear axle housing tubes in post-race inspections.

According to the NASCAR Late Model rule book “cambered rear axle housings or rear axle housings with toe will not be permitted. The method used to check camber and toe will be at the track official’s discretion.”

After consulting with NASCAR, Heim has been disqualified from both 75-lappers.

Ryan Repko, who finished second in both events Saturday night, has been awarded the victories.

SBS PR