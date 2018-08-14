Second Try For PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial At Grandview Speedway Saturday, August 18th

The $10,000 to win Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial was lost to weather last Saturday at Grandview Speedway. They’ll be trying again this Saturday, August 18th with the $10,000 to win Modified Classic set for 7:30 p.m. The tripleheader show will also feature the Sportsman and Late Model stock cars.



A fantastic field of Modified stock car racing talent is again scheduled to be on hand for the big event that honors the memory of the man who had the idea and carried it through to build the one-third-mile, banked clay Grandview Speedway located in Bechtelsville, PA.



“With the change in the date because of the weather postponement there is the possibility that more visiting drivers will be on hand to try for the big win,” said track spokesperson Tina Rogers. “No matter what it is always an exciting event.”



Everything that was scheduled before the events were rained out will be reset for this Saturday.



Every Modified racer making his way through the gate will be looking to win the PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial and take home the $10,000 first place money plus the prestige of being a winner of this annual Classic. With three wins in row and eight overall in the Rogers Memorial Classic Craig Von Dohren is a strong favorite but don’t count out anyone.



Now with just FOUR Saturday night shows remaining that count toward the point standings a strong finish has become even more important. Mike Gular, Danny Snyder and Louden Reimert continue to lead the point standings in the three divisions of NASCAR action. The threesome plus a host of others will be looking to earn every point possible in their drive to win the lucrative NASCAR and track titles.



Of course Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Meme DeSantis, Ray Swinehart, Doug Manmiller and many others will be performing at their best in hopes of picking up the top prize.



Jersey Shore race fan Jim Gilmore has posted $100 for the leader of lap number 18 in memory of the late Mike Bailey.



The 50-lap feature for Modifieds headlines the Pioneer Pole Buildings tripleheader that will also include Sportsman and Late Model stock car racing action.



The popular Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio sponsored Meet & Greet, will feature drivers and cars on display in the main gate area at 5PM. This week Craig Von Dohren, Kevin and Brian Hirthler along with Chuck Schutz will be featured. All are sponsored by Pioneer Pole Buildings.



Adult admission is $25 while youngsters 6 thru 11 pay just $5 and those under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $30 with a NASCAR license. And there is free parking on the speedway grounds.



Available at the track will be the opportunity to purchase lap sponsorships for the September 15th Freedom 76 that will pay at least $25,000 to win. Laps are available for $20 and can be had by seeing Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer. If you prefer you can contact Ernie Saxton at 215.752.7797 to secure a lap or mail a check the lap or laps you want to sponsor, payable to Grandview Speedway, to 1448 Hollywood Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047. Saxton is also available to arrange event sponsorships and awards for the biggest race of the season.



Tickets for the Freedom 76 will be on sale at the track on August 18th for $35. On race day they will sell for $40.



Grandview Speedway PR