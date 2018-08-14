Speedway Children's Charities Inaugural FORE! Kids' Sake Golf Tournament

The Kentucky Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) will host its Inaugural FORE! Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The event will be held at Belterra Golf Course in Florence, Indiana, a world-class championship course designed by legend Tom Fazio.

“We are thrilled to host our first golf tournament in our chapter’s short history and are excited to be working with Belterra to make this a great event,” says Kentucky Chapter Director Dayna Winslette. “There are so many people – businesspeople, the general public, golf enthusiasts – who like to participate in golf outings, and we are welcoming anyone and everyone to register for our event. Not only will the guests have fun playing golf and pick up some great swag, but their tax-deductible contributions will kick off SCC’s new fiscal year and help us make a difference in the lives of so many children in our local community.”

Sponsors, teams and individuals must all pre-register with SCC no later than Wednesday, October 3. This can be done online at https://bit.ly/2n4LU2k or by contacting SCC directly at dwinslette@kentuckyspeedway. com or 859-567-3417. The earlier a sponsor registers for the golf tournament, the more exposure the company will receive prior to and at the event.

SCC Kentucky is looking for an exclusive Presenting Sponsor for the golf tournament for a contribution of $10,000, as well as other sponsors for multiple exclusive levels ranging from $2,000-$6,000. Each sponsorship includes a foursome and Hole Sponsorship. Details regarding other specific assets offered in each sponsorship package are available at the registration link.

Foursomes are only $1,000 each and include a Hole Sponsorship, while individuals may sign up for $250 each. Foursomes and individuals may also upgrade to VIP status for an additional $125 per person, receive a VIP gift and be recognized as such at the event.

Registration costs include greens fees, golf cart rental, swag, contests, auction, lunch, awards ceremony and more. All proceeds benefit the SCC Kentucky Chapter and local children who are in need. Because this event is hosted by a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, contributions over the Fair Market Value of each item are tax-deductible.

Monetary donations for this event, without purchasing a sponsorship or team, are also being accepted, as are in-kind donations for swag bags, contest prizing and the auction. These must also be confirmed with SCC no later than the registration deadline of October 3.

For additional information about the charity and its work in the community, please visit SCC’s website at http://kentucky. speedwaycharities.org/. SCC can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by searching “SCCKentucky.”

KYS PR