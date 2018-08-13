Modifieds set for 75-lapper/$2500-to win Saturday at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Mahoning Valley Speedway presented by Lehighton Ford will be in action this upcoming Saturday, August 18 with the main event being a 75-lap/$2500-to-win Modified feature.



This is a non-point race, however there will be 50 show-up points to each driver. Drivers will pick for heat starting spots when signing in. The top 3 from each heat will then have a redraw for feature grid positions.



As an additional bonus the top heat winners will compete in a special “Dash Cash” with a winner-take-all $500. Up to four heat winners will be eligible, however, if only three heats are run then the final entrant will be by promoter option.



Also on the night’s race card will be Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks.



Pits will open at 11:30 am. Early paid practice ($25 per car) will be from 12:30 to 3:30. Regular warm-ups begin at 4:30. Pit admission for this night is $30 members, $40 non-members. Driver sign-ins will be from 3:00 to 4:15.



Adult grandstand admission is $16, $2 off for students, seniors 65+ and active military. Children under 10 are free. Front gates open at 4 pm, racing begins at 6:00 pm.



Kids Big Wheel races will be held at intermission and the Kids Backpack giveaways also.



For additional information log onto www.bigdspeedway.net or www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com



MVS PR