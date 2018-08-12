Brown Makes History by Winning Both Twin Fifties at Bowman Gray

After a rough start to his season, Tim Brown and his crew made massive changes to the #83 machine. Their efforts paid off, with Brown continuing his hot streak and making history on Saturday. Brown became the first driver ever to win both races in a twin 50-lap double header.



The fastest lap for the Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series on Saturday belonged once again to Tim Brown, his fifth pole in a row. When the top six qualifiers redrew for position, he was set to start on the outside front row. He banged fenders with pole-starter Jonathan Brown of Winston-Salem but was ultimately able to pull away and claim the lead. He never looked back, holding off Jonathan Brown and Jason Myers of Walnut Cove to grab the checkered for the first 50-lapper.



“We made a decision halfway through the season to get a new chassis and put a new car together,” said Tim Brown. “We built it in three days, came over here, and we’ve been real fast ever since.”



“The car that we were riding in had given up. The chassis was flexing, and it was just giving us false readings. We thought we’d have a good car - and then we’d get into the race and it’d be bad,” said Brown. “This new car turned my season around and got us headed back in the right direction.”



The “Madhouse Scramble” sent James Civali of Davidson to the pole with Joseph “Bobo” Brown of Lewisville starting outside of him. Defending champion Burt Myers of Walnut Cove made his way up to second during the initial start and then began applying pressure to Civali. On the third double-file restart, Myers was able to pass by on the outside to take away the lead.



Burt Myers then had to play defense as Civali tried to reclaim his position. Bobby Measmer of Concord challenged on the outside, pushing hard and beginning to pull ahead of Myers. But Measmer lost control heading through the outside row in the south turn, crashing into the guard rail and ending his bid at the win.



The ensuing caution once again brought out the double-file restart cone. But this time the crowd went wild: taking to the outside to challenge for the lead was Tim Brown. The winner of the first race started tenth in the second 50-lapper and had been steadily making his way forward. Now with just a few laps to go, Brown and his fast car would have the chance to win again.



The two clashed going into turn one, but Brown emerged as the leader. “I cut that thing to the left,” said Brown about the battle. “I knew he was going to hit me getting in down there, and he did - turned me sideways. But there’s nothing I love better than driving one of these bad boys sideways. I can take it.”



Brown held on to take the checkered. It had been over 18 years since Junior Miller had been the last Modified driver to win both halves of a double-header – winning both 25-lappers on June 10, 2000. But not only did Brown pull off the rare feat of taking the checkered twice in one night – he is the only driver in history to do so for twin fifties.



“Not only did I win both races tonight, but I beat Burt for the second one - and he’s the best there is over here,” said Brown. “This race team –they didn’t give up on me when I was beating up myself and not running well earlier this season. I think we redeemed ourselves with the way we’ve been running lately. This blue car is back. I couldn’t be more excited.”



In the Texas Steak & Tap House Sportsman Series, Justin Taylor of Kernersville took the checkered for the first 20-lapper after holding off repeated shots from Derek Stoltz of Walkertown. Kevin Neal of Walkertown sailed smoothly ahead in the second Sportsman race to grab the win.



Jeremy Warren of Winston-Salem claimed the victory in the 20-lap race for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series. And in the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series, both Todd Barnhardt of Advance and Chase Hunt of Lexington took the checkered.



BGS Racing PR