Race day Cancellation 8-11-18 from Larry king Law's Langley Speedway - Hampton Heat Schedule

With the continuous threat of area storms at Larry King Laws Langley Speedway, The, “Thomas Nelson Community College Night at the Races”, were cancelled. Race action picks right back up next week, August 18th with, “The Hampton Heat 200, Presented by the City Hampton”, featuring NWAAS Late Models with ten thousand dollars going to the winner. Also, on the race card will feature the Pepsi Grand Stocks, Riverside Paper Pro Sixes, Carroll’s Automotive UCars and the ERA Realtor Winged Champ Karts. Race action is set to begin at 7pm, for more information or for driver interview requests, please contact the track directly at 757-865-RACE. Below is the latest updated schedule for The Hampton Heat 200.

Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway “HAMPTON HEAT 200”

Friday = August 17, 2018

10:00am – 11:00am = Sign-in at front office and gates open LMSC’s only. All transporters will enter thru pit gate 4 and enter the infield thru turn 2. Track officials will there to assist you

Transporters will be staged on the back stretch

Tractor trailer transporters to the high side

Transporters with regular enclosed trailers to the low side

Parking will start at the entrance to pit road in turn 4 and parking will be as you enter the track

If you would like to park beside another team you must be in line together

11:30am – 11:45am = Crew chief meeting at the start finish line on pit road to cover the day’s events

12:00pm – 4:00pm = LMSC Open practice. We will start with and maintain 12 cars on the track at a time. There will be a 5 minute break every 30 minutes to clear the gates

4:00pm – 5:00pm = All teams must start clearing out of the infield to allow track crews to complete their work in preparation for the Hampton Heat activities

Saturday = August 18, 2018 Race Order U-Cars, Pro-6, Grand Stock, Winged Champ Karts - LMSC

10:30am = Gates open LMSC’s only. All teams will mount their qualifying tires. These tires will remain in the tire impound area. Once all qualifying tires are mounted practice tire may be mounted

10:30am – 2:00pm = Inspection line will be open for

Courtesy inspection – Tread width, Wheel Base and Body Templates (Not Mandatory)

During this time each team must send a representative to draw for qualifying and complete all driver information packages

11:00am = Sign-in and gates open for U-Cars, Pro-6, Grand Stock, Winged Champ Karts

11:45am – 12:15am = LMSC MANDITORY driver, crew chief and spotters’ meeting. Meeting will be in the first grand stand area in turn 4

12:30pm – 2:00pm = LMSC Open practice. We will start with and maintain 14 cars on the track at a time. There will be a 5 minute break every 30 minutes to clear the gates and allow all other divisions to cross for tires and fuel

2:00pm = Release LMCS qualifying tires (tire may be purged)

2:00pm – 2:15pm = Divisional Drivers meeting for U-Cars, Pro-6, Grand Stock, Winged Champ Karts. This meeting will be held at the maintenance building in the outside pits

2:30pm – 4:15pm = 3 rounds of rotating practice for U-Cars, Pro-6, Grand Stock, Winged Champ Karts. Your 3rd round will be 5 minutes long and will set the feature line-up. Teams can make adjustments on pit road during this time

3:30pm = LMSC ALL WORK IS COMPLETE AND CARS MUST BACKED OUT OF THEIR PIT AREA at this time and proceed to the technical inspection building. All cars will qualify race ready. All cars will mount qualifying tires in their respective pit area. Maximum air pressure in the tech line is 20lbs in the left side tires and 30lbs in the right side tires. Air pressure can be adjusted on the qualifying line. (Air can be let out only)

4:30pm = LMSC qualifying begins (three laps = 1 scuff lap then green-white-checkered). All cars will be impounded in your pit stall backed in at a 45 degree angle and remain on the ground. Once the car is in place no team members or work is allowed at this time. We will have a meet and greet at 6:15. At approximately 7:15 all teams will have a 20 minute work session.

5:30pm – 6:00pm = Remove transporters from the infield

6:15pm = Fan Meet and Greet Late models on pit road all others on the front stretch

7:00pm = Racing begins for the for U-Cars, Pro-6, Grand Stock, Winged Karts

7:15pm – 7:35pm = LMSC Final Work Session

9:00pm APPROXIATELY Hampton Heat 200 = The Hampton Heat will be run in two segments. The first segment will be 100 laps (41 miles) the second segment will consist of the remaining laps in the race. Between segment 1 and segment 2 there will be a 15-minute pit stop to add fuel, make normal pit stop adjustments and each team will be allowed to change up to two tires. These tires must be scuffs no sticker tires and the tires must have been purchased and recorded by the tire officials at the track Friday July 20th or Saturday July 21st

Langley Speedway PR