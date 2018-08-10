Kingsport Speedway's Back To School Night Postponed Due To weather

The National Weather Bureau has advised us there will be heavy showers all evening until 10 p.m. We feel it's best to cancel tonight's events.

The next race at “The Concrete Jungle” is scheduled for Friday, August 24, 2018

Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For more information on the Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.newkingsportspeedway.com.

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway)

KPS PR