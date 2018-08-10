Kingsport Speedway's Back To School Night Postponed Due To weather

10 Aug 2018
Speedway News
5 times
Kingsport Speedway&#039;s Back To School Night Postponed Due To weather

The National Weather Bureau has advised us there will be heavy showers all evening until 10 p.m. We feel it's best to cancel tonight's events.

The next race at “The Concrete Jungle” is scheduled for Friday, August 24, 2018

Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For more information on the Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.newkingsportspeedway.com.

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway)

KPS PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Gearheads Gather for Sept. 6-9 Pennzoil AutoFair
back to top