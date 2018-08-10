Gearheads Gather for Sept. 6-9 Pennzoil AutoFair

The world’s largest automotive extravaganza returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway Sept. 6-9, when the Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts brings together family-friendly fun, high-speed classic cars, manufacturer displays and spectacular drifting exhibitions to America’s Home for Racing.

Professional Formula D drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. will display some of his rides and sign autographs for fans throughout the weekend’s festivities – which also feature drifting exhibitions from E10 drift and a colorful salute to the historic Shelby Mustang. Additionally, this year’s fall Pennzoil AutoFair will have a picturesque preview of the road course racing fans will see in the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte. Two GM Goodwrench-sponsored Chevrolet Corvette GTP road-racing cars owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick will headline the collection of adrenaline-pumping beasts strewn throughout the speedway’s infield.

Attendees will also witness car-crushing monster Jeeps and a Chevrolet ride-and-drive event. Back by popular demand is AutoFair’s popular burnout contest – a smoke-billowing showcase with no equal.

Kids will enjoy the speedway’s infield Play Zone, which will have face-painting, bounce houses and other games and entertainment to keep fans of all ages full of excitement.

The Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts features more than 50 car club displays and more than 10,000 vendor spaces offering an array of automotive parts and memorabilia. More than 1,500 collectible vehicles of all makes and models will be available for sale in the car corral that rings the 1.5-mile superspeedway.

Hours for the Sept. 6-9 Pennzoil AutoFair presented by Advance Auto Parts are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets are $11 each day for adults. Admission is FREE for children 13 and under with an adult. A four-day weekend pass is available for just $32 plus tax. To buy tickets, AutoFair attendees can call the speedway ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267), shop online or buy them at the gate.

