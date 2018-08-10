Hockey Coming to the Tri-Oval at Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway has created a unique experience for everyone. During two weekends in January, the track will host the inaugural MIS Backyard Hockey Tournament and Winter Festival in the tri-oval.

The three-on-three and four-on-four hockey tournament will take place on Jan. 4 – 6 and Jan. 11 – 13. The backyard hockey rinks will be set up right on the tri-oval at Michigan International Speedway as fans will be able to enjoy a winter festival that will include food, beverages, and winter activities on pit road or enjoy the action from a suite.

The event’s first marketing partner, the Detroit Red Wings, are thrilled to support the event and Michigan youth and adult hockey. “Backyard hockey rinks dot the state of Michigan from down river to the east and west sides and in the U.P.,” said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. “We’re proud to support these fun and competitive weekends on the racetrack rinks.”

The Jackson Area Hockey Association will assist in running the event.

The first weekend will see action from the following divisions: 8U, Squirt (10U), Pee Wee (12U), Bantam, Midget A, combine Midget AA and college age up to 20 years of age. The second weekend of the tournament will feature adult leagues.

“We are excited to host the inaugural MIS Backyard Hockey Tournament,” MIS President Rick Brenner said. “This unique experience is another opportunity to contribute to the facilities economic impact in Michigan. We look forward to celebrating the game of hockey right here at NASCAR’s most entertaining track.”

Teams can sign up at www.mispeedway.com/hockey beginning August 15 to participate in all the action in January. The tournament is $450 per team. The deadline to register is October 15. Each team is guaranteed five games over the course of the weekend and up to eight games for the champion. Teams will be given a special ticket offer courtesy of the Detroit Red Wings.

An additional announcement will be made this fall about open skates and rink rental opportunities.

MIS PR