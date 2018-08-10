$10,000 To Win PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial Set To Go At Grandview Saturday

Every racer will be looking to win the PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial Modified Classic at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, August 11. With three wins in row and eight overall in this Classic Craig Von Dohren is a strong favorite but don’t count out anyone. With $10,000 offered for winning the 50-lap Modified race fans can expect an action packed night of racing.



With just five Saturday night shows remaining that count toward the point standings a strong finish in this event is important. Mike Gular, Danny Snyder and Louden Reimert continue to lead the point standings in the three divisions of NASCAR action.



Of course Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Meme DeSantis, Ray Swinehart, Doug Manmiller and many others will be performing at their best in hopes of picking up the top prize and the prestige of winning this event run in memory of the man who built the track.



A former winner of this event and standout Modified talent Ryan Godown will be there trying for a second win and another traveling racer Rick Laubach is expected to take part.



Jersey Shore race fan Jim Gilmore has posted $100 for the leader of lap number 18 in memory of the late Mike Bailey.



The 50-lap feature for Modifieds headlines the Pioneer Pole Buildings tripleheader that will also include Sportsman and Late Model stock car racing action.



And there is the popular Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio sponsored Meet & Greet, featuring drivers and cars on display in the main gate area at 5PM. This week Craig Von Dohren, Kevin and Brian Hirthler along with Chuck Schutz will be featured.



Adult admission is $25 while youngster 6 thru 11 pay just $5 and those under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $30 with a NASCAR license. And there is free parking on the speedway grounds.



Available at the track will be the opportunity to purchase lap sponsorships for the September 15th Freedom 76 that will pay at least $25,000 to win. Laps are available for $20 and can be had by seeing Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer. If you prefer you can contact Ernie Saxton at 215.752.7797 to secure a lap or mail a check the lap or laps you want to sponsor, payable to Grandview Speedway, to 1448 Hollywood Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047. Saxton is also available to arrange event sponsorships and awards for the biggest race of the season.



Tickets for the Freedom 76 will be on sale at the track on August 11th for $35. On race day they will sell for $40.



Grandview Speedway PR