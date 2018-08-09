Dos Equis Curve Luxury Suite Sold Out For Can-Am 500

In another milestone before November’s epic Opening Weekend, ISM Raceway is thrilled to announce that its luxury suite experience Dos Equis Curve is sold out for the Can-Am 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semi-Final Race Weekend Nov. 9, 10 and 11.

The sellout occurred three months before the Opening Weekend, the culmination of the almost two-year $178 million modernization project that has turned ISM Raceway into a venue like no other. Opened to the public in November 2017, Dos Equis Curve allows any fan to take part in the suite experience with an exclusive menu of food and beverages, plush luxury seating, The INfield access and an incredible view of the track.

Tickets for the 2018 Opening Weekend and Can-Am 500 are still available, starting at $40. Weekend packages, which also include the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, start at $67. As the November weekend approaches, ISM Raceway is anticipating demand for all three semi-final events to be high, especially with the unknown effects of the new start/finish line location.

The INfield, grants you access to an open-air interactive garage getting you closer to your favorite teams and drivers than ever before. Weekend access starts at $129, single day access is also available. Tickets are available online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office.

