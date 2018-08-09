Eve Of Destruction + Racing Set For Saturday Night At Macon IL Speedway

After a week off, Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, is set for one of the most entertaining nights of the year, the fourth annual Eve Of Destruction presented by Dale’s Southlake Pharmacy and Decatur Industrial Electric, this Saturday, August 11. In addition to great racing in six classes, the craziness will take place in the car rollover contest, Race ‘Em-Wreck ‘Em, and Flagpole Race. The night will be capped off with a fireworks display.

Eve Of Destruction, in its fourth straight year at the track, has brought back a couple of events from last year and added a new one to go along with it. Returning are the rollover contest which will feature two or three cars with brave pilots trying to see who can have the most impressive rollover off of a ramp. That event is set for intermission.

Also returning will be the second annual Race 'Em Wreck 'Em event. The race will be 10-15 laps and feature compact sized cars with very few rules. The one main rule is, each driver must make contact with another car once a lap. In essence, it's a demo derby circle track race.

New to the Eve Of Destruction schedule will be the flagpole race. In this event, the competitors will take the green out of four, like a regular race. As they head out of turn two and down the backstretch, a tractor tire, with a flagpole inside, will be placed about halfway down the straightaway. When the drivers get to the flagpole/tire, they have to make one loop around it before continuing to finish the lap.

There will be plenty of DIRTcar racing action as well, with six divisions on the slate. The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Billingsley Rewards.com Modifieds, B-Mods, Street Stocks, Hornets, and Micros By Bailey Chassis will be in action. A fireworks display will cap off the evening’s events.

The top story entering this week’s racing will be the return of 2017 champion Brian Dasenbrock, of Decatur, IL. Dasenbrock was injured in a freak racing incident at Peoria Speedway early this summer and has been sidelined since. The accident, which occurred when a piece of rear end gear bounced into the cockpit of the car, struck him in the helmet, and knocked him unconscious. Dasenbrock then uncontrollably slammed the wall. It was a scary accident which left him in the hospital for a lengthy stay and left him with no vision in one eye. Dasenbrock has been cleared by his doctors, recently returning to work and now back behind the wheel on Saturday night.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Macon Speedway PR