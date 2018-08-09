Kingsport Speedway Kids Night At The Races

With only a few races left before the season is over, the chase to the championship is on.

Last Friday provided some wild action on and off the track. Nik Williams swept both twins in his route to five LMSC victories in a row at Kingsport Speedway.

During the second LMSC twin, Zeke Shell, Kres Vandyke, Wayne Hale, and Hayden woods were involved in an accident. All drivers were able to walk away under their own power and were then checked out and released.

Keith Helton led the way in the Pure 4 class.

Kevin Canter scored his tenth victory in the Mod 4 Division this year.

The pure street race was a battle that got the crowd on their feet, as Rob Austin took the checkered flag.

This Friday will be kid’s night at, “The Concrete Jungle.”. The event will include kids’ activities: face painting, balloons, and race car rides.

We have 5 exciting divisions of racing that will be on the schedule for Friday

Divisions that will be featured races in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series will be:

Modified 4 division, Pure 4, Mod Street, Pure Street, and LMSC are also on the schedule.

Kids Night at Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to take place on August 10.

Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. and racing will begin at 8 p.m.

Adult admission is $10 and children 12-and-under are admitted free. Tier parking along Turns 3 and 4 is available for $10 per vehicle plus admission.

For more information on the Kingsport Speedway, visit our website at -www.newkingsportspeedway.com.

Fresh content and updates can also be found on the tracks Facebook page (@KingsportSpeedway), Twitter (@KpSpeedway), Instagram (@KingsportSpeedway), Snapchat (@KptSpeedway)

