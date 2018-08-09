Thaxton Planning Late Model, Super Late Model Double Duty In Davenport Energy 150 At South Boston Speedway

Austin Thaxton isn’t one to rest on his laurels.

He visited victory lane at South Boston Speedway for the first time this season two weeks ago. This Saturday he’s planning on doing double duty in the Davenport Energy PASS Super Late Model 150 at South Boston. In addition to his normal Late Model Stock ride, Thaxton will be teaming up with TH Motorsports out of Watkinsville, Georgia, for the PASS Super Late Model race.

“It should be interesting,” Thaxton said of his packed schedule Saturday night, which includes the 150-lap Super Late Model race and twin 75-lap Late Model races.

The Davenport Energy PASS Super Late Model 150 is set to take the green flag at 7 o’clock Saturday evening. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on race day.

Thaxton ran eight or 10 Super Late Model races with TH Motorsports a year ago, including this race last August. This year, though, the team has run just one race, and that was back in January. But they come to South Boston with a new car and high hopes.

“I feel like if we have a good day Friday (in practice) we’ll be pretty good,” said Thaxton. “We’ve never run this car at South Boston. It’s a new car and new motor. We’ve got a lot of work to get done in a short time Friday. We’re sort of going into this blind with the new car.”

Because it is his home track, Thaxton has many more South Boston laps under his belt than anyone else in the Super Late Model race. He believes it gives him a bit of an advantage.

“I think my experience at South Boston helps. I know last year the guys that run this series on a regular basis were struggling here. I was running third when we lost an engine,” Thaxton recalled.

Thaxton and his Late Model team have been searching for speed all season at South Boston. He finally broke through with a win last time out on July 28, taking the lead on the final restart with eight laps to go. He said the win has fueled his team to work harder to catch up to the track’s dominant two drivers this season, Philip Morris and Peyton Sellers.

“To be honest, I was in the right place at the right time last week,” said Thaxton, referring to a mid-race skirmish between Sellers and Morris as they battled for the lead. “I wasn’t fast enough to beat Philip and Peyton. “We may be working harder than ever on the car after the win. We’ve worked hard and I think we’ve probably picked up some on them.”

Saturday’s 300 laps will be Thaxton’s longest race evening of the year. He’s not too concerned by the challenge, though.

“Last year I ran 400 laps at Nashville (Fairgrounds) with a car that was sideways,” said Thaxton, whose Late Model is sponsored by Italian Delight Restaurant. “I think I can handle 300 here. I guess we’re gonna find out.”

Grandstand gates open at 4:30 p.m. on August 11 for the Davenport Energy PASS Super Late Model 150 with qualifying at 5 p.m. A fan appreciation event will be held trackside a 6 p.m. with the first race at 7 p.m. In addition to the Super Late Model and Late Model races, there will be a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race and a 25-lap Ground Pounders race.

Advance tickets are $10 each and are $15 on race day. Children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Advance tickets may be purchased at the track office or by calling 877.440.1540 by 5 p.m. Friday.

SBS PR