Denny Hamlin Returns Home to Richmond to Visit Washington Redskins Training Camp

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing, returned to Richmond to visit Washington Redskins (Redskins) Training Camp today to share his love of racing and football. As a lifelong fan of the Redskins, the Chesterfield, Va. native took in practice from the sidelines and met with quarterback Alex Smith and Head Coach Jay Gruden. Hamlin also participated in Kids Day activities with some of the younger Redskins fans in the Richmond Raceway iRacing Simulator.

“It’s always a good day to welcome Denny Hamlin home to Richmond, but especially so in advance of our first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “It was great to witness the Washington Redskins newest star, Alex Smith, and one of NASCAR’s stars engage about their sports careers. We look forward to hosting Denny again in a few weeks in the first-ever Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race at Richmond.”

“I grew up a huge Redskins fan only 20 minutes from here (Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond, Va.),” said Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota. “I love coming home, so it was great to welcome a fellow No. 11 in Alex Smith to my favorite team and share our experience in sports.”

As part of his visit to training camp, Hamlin got behind the wheel of the Richmond Raceway iRacing Simulator. He shared how to race with several kids in attendance and showed them what it takes to be a NASCAR driver. Additionally, Hamlin participated in games with the kids and signed a few autographs.

Hamlin concluded his day at training camp with a gift exchange with Alex Smith. Hamlin gave Smith a FedEx firesuit with his name on it, while Smith gave Hamlin a Redskins No. 11 jersey with Hamlin on the back of it. Smith ended the visit with a gift that replaced Hamlin’s lost Super Bowl XXVI hat. Hamlin’s original hat was signed by Coach Gibbs the first time he met him and told him he would one day race for him. Unfortunately, he lost it a few weeks later on the school bus.

“Ever since I was five and I first saw the race cars at Richmond Raceway, I knew that was what I wanted to do,” said Hamlin. “This was a great nostalgic day that I’ll not soon forget.”

Fans can see Hamlin return to his hometown track during the first-ever NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on September 21-22. To purchase tickets, visit richmondraceway.com.

Richmond Raceway PR