Speedway Children's Charites Ready For Pass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Week With Numerous Events

The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) will feature many events designed to get visitors to experience all that the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race week has to offer while helping raise money for children in need.



Some of SCC’s opportunities include the Bristol Ultimate Experiences Online Auction, Memorabilia Live Auction, America’s Night Race 5K, Meade Tractor Charity Cornhole Classic, NRA Shooting Stars Tournament, 20th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Service, the 50/50 Raffle presented by Grand Home Furnishings, Track Laps for Kids, Red Bucket Brigade and the Pub Run and Pint Night on Tuesday, Aug. 14.



“We always look forward to welcoming guests from all over the country to the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities. “We invite everyone to join us at our many events as we work to make a difference in the lives of children in this region. We truly have something for everyone to participate in while also helping a child in need.”



The Bristol Ultimate Experiences Online Auction runs until Aug. 15. Auction items include the opportunity to ride with one of NASCAR’s superstars during driver introductions for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Drivers on the auction block include defending race winner Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and more. In addition to the ride along, winners will also receive a Cold Pass for race day. Other prizes include the Bristol Motor Speedway All-Access Package and the Spotter for a Day package. For more information, visit www.sccauctions.com.



The Memorabilia Live Auction gives guests an opportunity to leave with one-of-a-kind items from top NASCAR drivers. The event will be held on Friday, Aug. 17 on the third floor of the O. Bruton Smith Building. A preview of the items will be held at 3 p.m. with bidding at 4 p.m. Items on the auction block will include autographed sheet metal and jackets, rides with the top names of NASCAR and much more.



The official America’s Night Race 5K moves to Saturday, Aug. 18 at 8 a.m. Guests will be able to run Bristol Motor Speedway property as everyone prepares for the iconic Night Race later that evening. Registration is $25 at www.bristol.speedwaycharities. org.



The Meade Tractor Charity Cornhole Classic will take place Aug.17-18 in the Fan Zone at BMS. Cost is $40 to enter per team. Guests can register at www.bristol.speedwaycharities. org or on site, pending open spaces. Qualifying will take place on Friday, Aug.17 at Noon and 3 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. and Noon. The Championship will be held Saturday at 3 p.m.



For guests who want to test their shooting accuracy against some of NASCAR’s rising stars will want to check out the NRA Shooting Stars Tournament. The event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Shooter’s Edge Indoor Range in Piney Flats, Tenn. Participants will be outfitted with a firearm and ammunition to shoot at 15 different targets all while interacting with the future stars of NASCAR. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. with a shotgun start at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is available by calling 423-989-6975.



The 20th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services will be held Monday, Aug 13. at Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville, Tenn. The day will begin at 10 a.m. with registration followed by lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at Noon. A team of four can play with a hole sponsorship for $750. For more information on partnerships or to sign up for the tournament, contact Betsy Holleman at 423-989-6975.



Guests who want to take their car around The Last Great Colosseum are encouraged to take part in Track Laps for Kids. Held Wednesday, Aug. 15 from 9-11 p.m., guests can drive their car around the famed high banks for only $35 per vehicle and can get a Victory Lane photo for an additional $10. Register now at http://bristol. speedwaycharities.org/events.



The Red Bucket Brigade returns for the third consecutive year. During the first caution or at the 50 lap mark, whichever comes first, volunteers will pass around red buckets in the grandstands. Fans are encouraged to donate their loose change into the buckets. The Red Bucket Brigade on Friday, Aug. 17 is presented by Food City while Saturday’s will be presented by PPG.



Guests attending the race weekend can also enter for the chance to win up to $100,000 by being a part of the 50/50 Raffle presented by Grand Home Furnishings. Tickets are $10 and are available at any SCC booth on Speedway property. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race. Tickets are also available online, at the BMS ticket office and at any Tennessee-based Grand Home Furnishings location. Raffle tickets can also be purchased http://www.speedwaycharities. org/events/bristol/50- 50raffle/

New this year is the official Pub Run and Pint Night at Yee-Haw Brewery on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Guests are encouraged to purchase a pint of beer and $1 from every purchase will be donated to SCC. Participants can also partake in the Pub Run beginning at Fleet Feet Sports and ending at Gearing Up For America’s Night Race, Johnson City’s official downtown block party at King’s Commons. For details on how to sign up, visit Fleet Feet Sports in downtown Johnson City. All who register for the run will receive a free pint of Yee-Haw beer.

BMS PR