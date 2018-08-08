Nissan Legends to Swap Stories and Dan Gurney to be Remembered at Picnic at the Paddock at Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

Peter Brock, John Morton and Steve Millen – three legends that sparked Datsun and Nissan racing heritage in America – will share their experiences as guests at the annual Picnic in the Paddock on Saturday, August 25. Afterwards, Sir Jackie Stewart and Chris Cord will join the panel to remember racing legend Dan Gurney followed by a vocal tribute from Donald Osborne. The stage presentation is traditionally a fan favorite of the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, which will be held August 23-26 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.



Meet the Nissan Legends will be hosted by motorsports historian Murray Smith, who will assuredly bring out some of the best stories about the formative years of Datsun and Nissan racing.



A crucial architect in the company’s early days of racing was former Shelby American designer Peter Brock. He became the West Coast Datsun factory team with his Brock Racing Enterprises (BRE) team and his iconic BRE-liveried red, white and blue Datsun 2000 Roadsters. From 1970-72, BRE, with driver John Morton at the wheel, won four national championships, two C Production Championships with their Datsun 240Zs and two prestigious Trans-Am 2.5 Championships with the BRE Datsun 510s.



John Morton is widely known as one of the most prominent drivers from the Datsun BRE championship-winning years. Morton was named 1971 California Sports Car Club’s Driver of the Year, as well as Datsun Race Driver of the Year. He had driven the 2000 Roadster, the 240Z and the 510 as he captured the unofficial driver’s crown in the SCCA’s Two-Five Challenge series two consecutive years in 1971 and 1972. Morton is still an active racer, as evidenced by competing in three different groups (12 races) at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion.



Steve Millen will be racing his 1990 Nissan 300ZX at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion that captured first overall win at the Sebring 12 Hours with co-drivers Johnny O’Connell and John Morton, and the GTS class win at the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans. He was the 1990 24 Hours of Le Mans Rookie of the Year, the same year that he won three races and took five pole positions, followed by capturing seven poles and five wins in 1991. In 1992, Millen won the IMSA GTS championship in a Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo. The next year, he won the 12 Hours of Sebring and had top five finishes in the first four events. Millen returned in 1994, and won the IMSA GTS Championship, the 1994 24 Hours of Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, and was first in class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.





Late racing legend Dan Gurney, pictured during the 2010 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion where he was honored, will be remembered during this year’s Picnic in the Paddock. (photo: DMT Imaging)