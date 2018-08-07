Mahoning Valley Speedway presents six division show this coming Saturday, August 11; $500 Modified Dash Cash added to August 18 program

Mahoning Valley Speedway may have been dealt another setback with last week’s weather cancellation, the seventh such of 2018, but track management remains focused on continually looking ahead to the next program and beyond.



The calendar of events now shifts to August 11 at 6:00 pm, as Saturday night stock racing presented by Lehighton Ford will see six divisions in action. Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Sportsman Modifieds, Dirt Mods and Hobby Stocks running a complete set of heats and features.



The following week, August 18, the Modifieds will be racing in a special 75-lap/$2500-to-win feature. This show was originally slated on April 28 but in what has been somewhat the norm, weather forced the postponement until a feasible date could be found.



This race has been deemed as a nonpoint event, however, 50 ‘show-up’ points will be awarded to all drivers. A draw for heat starting spots will take place. Afterwards the top three from each qualifier will redraw for feature starting spots.



And, there is now an added bonus. Promoter Jack Carlino is tossing in a $500 winner-take-all windfall in a special 4 car Dash Cash run. This will consist of heat winners running in a 12-lap dash. If only three heats are contested then the final entrant will be by promoter’s option.



“We’ve had a tough season with all of the cancelations due to weather and we want to give back to our drivers in any way we can. We’ve already done some things with other classes and now it’s time to do the same for the Modifieds,” said Carlino.



“I think this is a great and thrilling deal for the drivers and fans alike. I am so proud of the racing our Modified guys put on. They deserve incentives like this and we’re only too happy to do it.”



It was also announced that there is interest in an Enduro and Demo Derby. As of now the speedway is tentatively planning on Saturday afternoon, September 29 as the date. An entry form will be posted ASAP on the track website for the Enduro and Demo Derby with all information.



For additional news and updates log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR