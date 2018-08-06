$10,000 To Win In PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial at Grandview Speedway Saturday

Defending NASCAR T.P.Trailers Modified champion Craig Von Dohren will be looking to win his fourth straight PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial Modified Classic at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, August 11. Three wins in a row is impressive but he has won the race, worth $10,000 to win, eight times, going back to 1986, making it seem like his own personal piggy bank. In fact Von Dohren tuned up for the big event by winning the Saturday night NASCAR Modified feature, his third of the season.



When action gets underway Von Dohren will have plenty of competition as he goes up against a stellar field of dirt track Modified talent including two time winner Jeff Strunk, three time winner Ray Swinehart, two time winner Duane Howard plus Kevin Hirthler who has won the big race once. Other winners that are still active include Billy Pauch, Sr., Danny Johnson and Ryan Godown. You just never know what visitors will be there to test their skills and perhaps walk off with the prestige of winning this Classic and collecting the $10,000.



In addition many other top talents, looking to capture their first Rogers Memorial victory, will be on hand including current point leader Mike Gular, Doug Manmiller, Rick Laubach, Tim Buckwalter, Louden Reimert, Brett Kressley, Jared Umbenhauer and a host of others.



With just five Saturday night shows remaining that count toward the point standings a strong finish in this event is important. Mike Gular, Danny Snyder and Louden Reimert continue to lead the point standings in the three divisions of NASCAR action.



Jersey Shore race fan Jim Gilmore has posted $100 for the leader of lap number 18 in memory of the late Mike Bailey.



The 50-lap feature for Modifieds headlines the Pioneer Pole Buildings tripleheader that will also include Sportsman and Late Model stock car racing action.



And there is the popular Low Down and Dirty Internet Radio sponsored Meet & Greet, featuring drivers and cars on display in the main gate area at 5:PM. This week Craig Von Dohren, Kevin and Brian Hirthler along with Chuck Schutz will be featured.



Adult admission is $25 while youngster 6 thru 11 pay just $5 and those under 6 are admitted free. Pit admission is $30 with a NASCAR license. And there is free parking on the speedway grounds.



Available at the track will be the opportunity to purchase lap sponsorships for the September 15th Freedom 76 that will pay at least $25,000 to win. Laps are available for $20 and can be had by seeing Tina Rogers or Tommy Kramer. If you prefer you can contact Ernie Saxton at 215.752.7797 to secure a lap or mail a check the lap or laps you want to sponsor, payable to Grandview Speedway, to 1448 Hollywood Avenue, Langhorne, PA 19047. Saxton is also available to arrange event sponsorships and awards for the biggest race of the season.



Tickets for the Freedom 76 will be on sale at the track on August 11th for $35. On race day they will sell for $40.



Complete information on racing at Grandview is available at www.grandviewspeedway.com, Facebook or telephone 610.754.7688.



The one-third-mile, banked clay track is located on Passmore Road, just off Route 100, Bechtelsville, PA,10 miles north of Pottstown.



Grandview Speedway PR