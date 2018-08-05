Watkins Glen International announces fourth consecutive reserved grandstand sell-out of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

05 Aug 2018
Watkins Glen International is proud to announce that reserved grandstand tickets for today’s Go Bowling at The Glen Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race have sold out for the fourth consecutive year.

“We’re excited to announce our fourth straight grandstand sell out,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “Once again, this speaks to the hard work that our staff puts in all year long, the experience and product that we are able to deliver, and certainly the passion and loyalty of our great fans, who we consider to be the best in the sport.”

Sunday afternoon’s Go Bowling at The Glen (3:00 p.m. NBC) caps a tripleheader race weekend at the historic circuit, complete with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 on Friday evening, and Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR XFINITY Series Zippo 200 at The Glen.

