Mahoning Valley Speedway August 4 races are cancelled due to rain/flooding conditions

In what has become a recurring scene more times then not this season at Mahoning Valley Speedway, Mother Nature has struck again as the races for August 4 have been cancelled due to rain conditions.



Despite knowing that the weather will clear later today, track officials have little choice but to pull the plug on the night of racing because of excessive flooding and saturated grounds.



“This is very unfortunate for everyone from our fans, teams and marketing partners to have to deal with another blow like this,” said general manger Dino Oberto.



“We were gearing up for a great night with our Summer Slash $8 pack the track night. We had several new cars coming in tonight but water from the overnight rain and flash flooding has inundated much of the track surface and staging area. Even though we know our crew can get the job done of pumping out all that water we still have the issue of seepage.”



This will mark the seventh rain cancellation this season.



Next week, August 11 will be a six division program consisting of Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Sportsman Modifieds and Hobby Stocks.



On August 18 the Modifieds will be contesting in a 75-lap/$2500-to-win feature. This race has been designated as a nonpoint event, however, 50 ‘show-up’ points will be awarded to all drivers. A draw for heat starting spots will take place.



Also on the schedule that night will be Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Hobby Stocks.



In other track news Mahoning Valley Speedway is looking to run a special Enduro and a Demo Derby on September 29. Information with details will be out soon.



For additional news and updates log onto www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com or Facebook. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton on PA 443 and is adjacent to the Mahoning Valley Farmers Market.



MVS PR