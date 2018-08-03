50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy features 12 iconic cars

The 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy at Michigan International Speedway will feature 12 iconic cars that once raced on the two-mile oval along with special memorabilia. The exhibit is the place for fans to see on race weekend as the track celebrates its 50th anniversary.

“We are excited to have share so much history of the track with the 12 cars that will be on display in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy,” track President Rick Brenner said. “Our fans enjoyed looking at the cars in June and sharing so many memories. The exhibit is a must see during the Consumers Energy 400 weekend in August.”

The 12 cars that will be showcased in the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy include:

- Al Unser Sr. 1978 IROC Championship car

- Bill Elliott 1987 Champion Spark Plug 400 Ford Thunderbird winning car

- Bobby Allison 1972 Chevrolet Malibu

- Carl Edwards 2007 Citizens Bank 400 Ford Fusion winning car

- Dale Earnhardt 1990 Chevrolet Lumina

- Dale Earnhardt 1995 IROC Championship car

- Dale Jarrett 1996 GM Goodwrench Service 400 Ford Thunderbird winning car

- David Pearson 1969 Yankee 600 Ford Torino winning car

- Greg Biffle 2012 Pure Michigan 400 and 2013 Quicken Loans 400 Ford Fusion winning car

- Richard Petty 1971 Plymouth Roadrunner

- Rick Mears 1982 Gould Charge Penske PC 10 car

- Roush Fenway Racing winning truck from 2007 and 2009

Visit www.mispeedway.com/50years to see all the latest memorabilia and cars added to the 50 Years of Racing Exhibit presented by Consumers Energy. The track will also post videos and photos that celebrate the history of the two-mile speedway on the website. In addition, fans can follow along with a special timeline chronicling the key historical events.

Tickets start at $35 for the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12. Fans can find the perfect campsite for their families and friends in any of the different campgrounds at the track starting at $170. Fans can purchase tickets and campsites at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223.

Children 12 and under are free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, children 12 and under tickets start at $15. Children 12 and under can attend three days of NASCAR action for just $15, ensuring families a weekend of fun at affordable prices.

NASCAR’s most entertaining track is providing memorable experiences for fans during the Consumers Energy 400 in August. The entertainment starts early in the week and will go right through the checkered flag for the Consumers Energy 400. On Saturday, fans can enjoy a special post-race concert featuring The Cadillac Three and Logan Mize. The concert is free to anybody with an admission to the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday.

In the campgrounds, fans can experience a Medium, play bingo, partake in a variety of fitness programs and watch a movie under the stars. The track will even have face painters, crafts, outdoor games, a magician and a DJ for the kids. The party goes late into the night with NightCap on The Club Z “ed” Party Deck. The late night party will feature a DJ playing tunes as well as a paint and foam party.

The fan plaza will feature live music entertainment and strolling street performers for guests to enjoy as they prepare for the race. In addition, guests can enjoy a wood carving show.

MIS PR