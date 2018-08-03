Watkins Glen International wins third consecutive USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice ‘Best NASCAR Track’ vote

For the third consecutive time, Watkins Glen International has been chosen as the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice ‘Best NASCAR Track’.

The track’s victory was officially announced on Friday of the Go Bowling at The Glen tripleheader NASCAR weekend, which features NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 at The Glen), NASCAR XFINITY (Zippo 200 at The Glen) Series, and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (Go Bowling at The Glen) competition.

“Obviously, all of the credit goes to the great fans of Watkins Glen International,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “They were sharing this contest across all forms of social media, voting from multiple devices, and making sure that The Glen came out on top. We’d also like to thank our elected officials for their constant support, namely Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, who were instrumental in spreading the word about this vote.”

The Go Bowling at The Glen headlines a weekend full of action at Watkins Glen International, August 3-5, 2018.

WGI PR