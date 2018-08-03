Tripleheader NASCAR Stock Car Action At Grandview Saturday Night

The annual Checkered Flag Fan Club Night will be taking place at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, August 4 with the tripleheader NASCAR racing action starting at 7:30 p.m.



Featured in the action packed night of stock car racing thrills will be the T.P.Trailers 358 Modifieds, Late Models and Sportsman stock cars.



Members of the CFFC will be on hand to sign up new members and renewals for the organization, one of the oldest auto racing fan clubs in the nation.



Division point leaders Mike Gular, Louden Reimert and Danny Snyder will be looking to add to their point totals with strong performances in the Saturday night action.



Adult admission is $15 while youngsters under 12 are admitted free. Spectator gates open at 5:30 p.m.



Unfortunately there will be no Low Down and Dirty Meet & Greet this Saturday but will return for the PPB Forrest Rogers Memorial the following Saturday.



The T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modifieds will be using the Saturday night show to get tuned up for the $10,000 to win Pioneer Pole Buildings Forrest Rogers Memorial set for Saturday, August 11th. The Modified feature, 50 laps, will pay $10,000 to win and is expected to attract some visiting competitors to try for the prestigious victory. The Sportsman and Late Models will also be part of the action filled night of racing.



Grandview Speedway PR