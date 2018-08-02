Rock N Roll Tequila Title Sponsor of NASCAR Xfinity at Mid-Ohio

Rock N Roll Tequila CEO Tyler Fleming announced today that Rock N Roll Tequila (www.rocknrollrequila.com) is a new title sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. NASCAR Xfinity Series race event takes place on August 10-11, 2018 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Rock N Roll Tequila will hold this entitlement as well as being named the official tequila of the facility as part of a three-year agreement.

Presented by Amethyst Beverage, a leading distributor of adult premium beverages, The Rock N Roll Tequila 170 will be the final race of the 57th season at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn permanent road course in Lexington, Ohio. It will also mark the sixth time the NASCAR Xfinity Series visits Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Saturday August 11th’s 75-lap Rock N Roll Tequila 170 will be televised live on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET. MRN will also provide radio coverage throughout the event.

“Amethyst Beverage is excited to be are part of the Mid-Ohio team for the next three years. We are bringing with us Rock N Roll Tequila which is part of our beverage portfolio,” said Jeff Flasco, chief executive officer of Amethyst Beverage. “We are looking forward to what the future has in store with this new partnership. Fans are invited to join us in our Tequila bar for the race weekend.”

Rock N Roll Tequila will also have pouring rights expanding the beverage offerings for adult race fans while enjoying the racing action. It will also receive significant brand exposure through trackside signage and have access to honorary roles for the race including grand marshal and honorary starter amongst other entitlements.

“It’s great to bring Rock N Roll Tequila on board as both a new track partner and a title sponsor of our NASCAR Xfinity Series race weekend,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “This brand along with its master distributor, Amethyst Beverage, will add to the fan experience of not only this race weekend but all of our race weekends here at Mid-Ohio with its unique drink recipes.”

Rock N Roll Tequila PR