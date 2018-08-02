Virginia Tourism Corporation Brings “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” to the DC Solar FanGrounds at Richmond Raceway

The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) and Richmond Raceway (Richmond) announce a multi-year partnership to bring the acclaimed “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” messaging to the DC Solar FanGrounds as part of Richmond Raceway Reimagined (Reimagined), the track’s $30 million infield redevelopment project.

VTC will have “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” branding in one of the new neighborhoods in the DC Solar FanGrounds, as well as other locations throughout the track. A standalone VTC Welcome Center will be located in a space outside the new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage in the modernized infield to help fans make the most of their travel experience in Virginia.

“Richmond Raceway continues to be a major driver of sports tourism in the Commonwealth, so as the infield is ‘Reimagined’ our partnership with the Virginia Tourism Corporation will only grow the impact of tourism in Racing Virginia,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to working with Rita McClenny and the Virginia Tourism Corporation to support their mission to promote and develop tourism in the state around our NASCAR race weekends.”

“We are delighted to support the redevelopment and reimagination of Richmond Raceway, as it continues to be a major attraction for Virginians and travelers alike,” said Rita McClenny, President & CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Tourism is an instant revenue generator for the Commonwealth, and NASCAR is a major contributor to that industry. Thousands of race fans come to Richmond year after year to experience the heart-pounding action at Richmond Raceway, and the new infield developments and exciting additions are certain to make the fan experience even more intense and hands-on. In partnership with Richmond Raceway, we are thrilled to put a spotlight on NASCAR in the Commonwealth and showcase why Virginia is for Racing Lovers.”

As part of the new partnership, Richmond and VTC introduce an exclusive ticket offer for fans to get a reserved ticket to the Federated Auto Parts 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race and a “Virginia is for Racing Lovers” t-shirt for only $60. To get the offer, visit richmondraceway.com/offers or www.virginia.org/motorsports.

Reimagined is a $30 million infield redevelopment project bringing new attractions and state of the art fan-based attractions to the DC Solar FanGrounds, allowing race fans to get closer than ever to NASCAR’s best with new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages and a fan viewing walkway providing full immersion into the sport.

Additional new attractions in the DC Solar FanGrounds include the Markel Entertainment Plaza, social engagement neighborhoods, an expanded variety of concessions, and an all-new Gatorade Victory Lane, which will provide fans the opportunity to be a part of the post-race celebrations, along with activities before the race, with driver appearances, and other interactive programming.

The 80-person Victory Lane Club will be flanked by two new garage suites with a view into the Monster Energy Series garages. Reimagined will also provide partners with new fan engagement opportunities and innovative signage that is unprecedented in the market.

The DC Solar FanGrounds will debut over Richmond’s first NASCAR playoff weekend, presented by Who’s Your Driver, on Sept. 21-22. Fans can purchase tickets to be in the new infield and become a part of history. One-day ($70) and two-day ($125) tickets are available for purchase online at richmondraceway.com, by calling 866-455-7223 or visiting the Richmond Ticket Office.

Richmond Raceway PR